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FDA Approves Amivantamab and Hyaluronidase for Metastatic HNSCC
7 days ago
The FDA has approved amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj for metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (Rybrevant Faspro) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) that has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti–PD-1/PD-L1 antibody.1,2.