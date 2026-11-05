undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cathedral City Councilmember Rita Lamb and Local Students Featured at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026
By Ryan Hunt,7 days ago
Students from Cathedral City and Sunny Sands elementary schools will read their winning “Thank You Letter to Veterans” entries at Desert Memorial Park. Cathedral City Councilmember Rita Lamb will join local students, veterans and Gold Star families at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park, 31-705 Da Vall Drive in Cathedral City. Honoring all of our nation’s war dead and veterans, the ceremony is sponsored by American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 and the Jon Castro Chapter of Veterans For Peace. It is free and open to the public.