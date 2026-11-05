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Trump takes executive action to prevent changes to Oval Office
By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY,7 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument, continuing his focus on White House beautification efforts following Republicans' midterm disaster. Trump said the proclamation will prohibit significant overhauls or destruction of the two iconic White House rooms, both of...