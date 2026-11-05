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DNOW Returns to Profit as Gas Utility Sales Reach Three-Year High
By Mark Brohan,3 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: DNOW’s sales increased from the second quarter across all three geographic businesses, supported by gas utility, industrial and energy infrastructure customers. Its acquisition of MRC Global substantially expanded the company, making comparisons with the preceding quarter a useful measure alongside year-over-year results. DNOW Inc....