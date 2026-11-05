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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy, claiming more than $3.45 million in debt
By Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY,7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Wednesday, Nov. 4, claiming millions in liabilities, much of which was tied to a 2024 car crash. Rice claimed just $677,054 in personal assets against more than $3.45 million in debts, according to the filing. More than $3.27 million was the product of unsecured debts via civil litigation, business debt and consumer debt.