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Get a powerful purple campfire toy for World of Warcraft: Forever by watching your favorite Twitch streamers
By Elizabeth Harper,5 days ago
The latest World of Warcraft Twitch Drop is the Pouch of Violet Dust, an extremely time-limited toy for WoW: Forever. Using the Pouch of Violet Dust will turn your in-game campfire purple and extend your campsite buffs by one hour (to two hours), a heck of a nice bonus. The extended benefits of your purple campfire are available to everyone who rests there.