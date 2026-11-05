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Montevallo Fire & Rescue receives funding to support department, youth cadet program
By Dave Domescik,8 days ago
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Fire & Rescue has received several funding investments in recent months, supporting everything from emergency response equipment to the department’s efforts to prepare the next generation of firefighters. Among the funding was a $1,995.79 check presented to the department at a Shelby County Fire and...
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