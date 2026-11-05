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What to buy in November as holiday shopping begins
By Cassidy Williams,7 days ago
(WFSB) - Even though Black Friday is in three weeks, many have already started their holiday shopping. November has been one of the best months to score some sweet deals. Bethany Hollars of BrickSeek, which tracks sales across major retailers, says there are still certain categories that see their biggest discounts of the year in November, including small kitchen appliances.