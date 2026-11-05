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FRIDAY FILM SPOTLIGHT: Jimmy (2026) — Hollywood Remembers a Star Who Went to War
7 days ago
There was something about James Stewart that was always reassuring. No matter what he was playing, whether it was the idealistic Jefferson Smith, the desperately in love George Bailey or one of Hitchcock's rather troubled leading men, you knew you were in the hands of a man of genuine integrity. He was a decorated WWII veteran, and his war experience had a massive impact on his life. This weekend there's a new film which looks at that other side of one of Hollywood's most treasured stars.