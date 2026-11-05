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Bothell Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Joining Shoreline Regional Fire Authority
By Chris Clasen Editor,4 days ago
Bothell voters have given strong support to joining the Shoreline Regional Fire Authority (RFA), with initial unofficial election results showing 83.5% voting in favor of Proposition 1. The measure authorizes Bothell's annexation into the Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority, effective March 1, 2027. Election results remain unofficial until formally...