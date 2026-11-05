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Shoreline Fire Authority Proposes $69.6 Million Budget and Higher Fire Benefit Charge for 2027
By Chris Clasen Editor,4 days ago
The Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is preparing a $69.65 million operating budget for 2027, reflecting increases in both of its major property-related revenue sources: regular property taxes and the Fire Benefit Charge (FBC). The RFA Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed budget and related tax and...