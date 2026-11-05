undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EE Times Magazine – November 2026
By Anne-Françoise Pelé,7 days ago
As the semiconductor industry gathers in Munich for SEMICON Europa and electronica 2026, the November 2026 Edition of EE Times Magazine opens with a look at advances in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. We examine Applied Materials’ $5 billion EPIC Center in Silicon Valley, ASM International’s work on 3D structures, and a Fraunhofer-IMS Nanofabrication partnership supporting advanced chipmaking.