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Rainfall Kicks off Weekend
By Jonathan Carr,7 days ago
Discussion: The upper levels are rather unremarkable for the next week or so. More zonal flow of mostly positive height anomalies with the occasional cut-off low floating through. At the surface, we have rain moving in tonight (Thursday night) and falling through at least Friday afternoon, with the potential for some embedded thunderstorms within the heaviest rainfall. Looks like a widespread general expectation of 1-2 inches of rainfall for NJ. Next week looks quieter to start but then some more rain just before the weekend.