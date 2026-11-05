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2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Look: 12 Fast Facts
By Don Williams,8 days ago
The 2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 graduates the adventure line from the single-cylinder class up to a 743cc parallel twin, and toward long-distance touring. It’s the first new Royal Enfield 750 since the 1962 750 Interceptor. The new 750 shares neither its engine nor its frame with the Himalayan 450, which stays in the lineup. The 750 is the first Royal Enfield with cruise control, two front discs, adjustable suspension damping, and IMU-informed rider aids. Bookings are open in Europe, while we await the arrival date and pricing for the United States.