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Hoda Kotb Says This $26 Mascara Makes It Look Like You Have Eyelash Extensions
By Abby Dupes,6 days ago
We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process. After decades in front of the camera, Hoda Kotb knows a thing or two about good mascara. And while the former TODAY co-anchor admittedly prefers a low-maintenance makeup routine off the air, she's raved about one beauty product for years: the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara from Thrive Causemetics.