undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jordan Love or Drake Maye more trustworthy, Do the Chiefs owe Mahomes a new receiver? | FTF
8 days ago
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face off with the New England Patriots and Drake Maye on Sunday, and both teams are looking to improve to 6-3. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Danny Parkins ask which QB they’d trust more entering this game, and if the Kansas City Chiefs need to get a new receiver for Patrick Mahomes.