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Demopolis library welcomes new director as longtime leader Kathy Owings retires
By Cindy Fisher,4 days ago
The Demopolis Public Library has a new leader following the retirement of longtime library director Kathy Owings. Friday marked Owings’ last day after eight years leading the library. She was honored during a ceremony in October, and her final day coincided with the annual Monster March Halloween celebration, which she said was a fitting way to end her career, surrounded “with 1,000 of my best little friends out there.”