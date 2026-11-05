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SPOTLIGHT: Maker Faire Orlando has robots, racers and a community of creators
By Nicole Darden Creston,8 days ago
Maker Faire Orlando moves into the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend. The annual event elevates DIY to an art form, with locals from across the region designing and building fighting robots, elaborate costumes, bionic limbs, hand-crafted instruments, and 3D-printed versions of just about anything you can imagine. Ian Cole is...