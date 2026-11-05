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CMG WORLD IMPACT SERIES BLACK AMERICA AND THE LAW
By nelson,7 days ago
BLACK AMERICA NEEDS MORE LAWYERS: THIS IS ABOUT POWE. Black Americans number in the tens of millions, yet African Americans remain dramatically underrepresented in the legal profession. This Cascade Media Group editorial examines what that imbalance means for a community heavily affected by the criminal justice system while also needing legal representation in business, housing, civil rights, family matters, development, contracts, estates, and the creation of generational wealth. Our message to Black America, especially our young people and existing Black attorneys, is simple: we don’t just need more voices talking about the system. We need more people professionally equipped to work inside it, challenge it, and protect our communities.