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Dominion CEO Bob Blue defends NextEra merger deal
By Patrick Larsen,7 days ago
Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy have defended their proposed merger against critical testimony released last month. At the time, chief witness Carol Myers wrote on behalf of State Corporation Commission staff about the deal’s current proposal: “Given that Staff concludes the Petitioners have not met their burden under the statute, Staff concludes that the Merger as proposed in the Joint Petition should be denied by the Commission.”