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Diodes to Showcase 48 V Power Conversion and Motor Control at electronica 2026
By Editorial Team,3 days ago
Diodes Incorporated, a semiconductor supplier offering analog and power solutions, has announced that it will exhibit at electronica (November 10th-13th) for the first time. Visitors to Hall C6, Booth 211 will experience active demonstrations highlighting the company’s expanding analog and power portfolio. Focusing on efficient 48V power conversion, motor control, and circuit protection, the Diodes booth will demonstrate solutions supporting automotive, data center, and industrial applications.