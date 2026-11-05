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Red state, blue wave: How political analysts are reading Montana’s midterm results
By SEABORN LARSONCARLY GRAF Montana State News Bureau,6 days ago
Editor’s note: This story was published with 85.58% of precincts fully reported on Wednesday evening. Each race has been called, but final tallies may change. The blue wave that swept across the country tickled the beaches of Montana politics Tuesday night. After three straight election cycles of Republican rampage,...