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City of Westlake sues builder, architect over structural issues at golf clubhouse
By KPLC Digital Team,7 days ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The City of Westlake is taking legal action against the contractor and architect behind The National Golf Club’s $6 million clubhouse after major structural concerns surfaced just five years after construction finished. The city filed a lawsuit against Miller and Associates Development Company and King...