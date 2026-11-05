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LA race, in which dem socialist ousts Bass, a ‘referendum on a mayor who hasn’t met expectations,’ Dem strategist says
By Aaron Bandler,7 days ago
Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist, ousted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a race that the Associated Press called on Thursday afternoon, well after ballots closed on Nov. 3 in the city. With 76% of votes counted, Raman, a City Council member, had 429,450 votes, or 52.1%, to 394,796 (47.9%)...