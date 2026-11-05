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Missouri AG visits Mizzou veterans clinic as new partnership
By Abigail Durkin,8 days ago
How do referrals work under the Defenders Program partnership?. Why was the partnership between the clinic and AG’s office formed?. Columbia, MO — A new partnership between the University of Missouri School of Law’s Veterans Clinic and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is expanding free legal help available to veterans, while giving Mizzou law students more hands-on experience with real cases.