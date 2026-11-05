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Sylvester Stallone says Hollywood abandoned Middle America as Taylor Sheridan found an ignored audience
7 days ago
Sylvester Stallone didn’t hold back when it came to Hollywood’s biggest blind spot. The “Tulsa King” star explained Taylor Sheridan found success by giving a forgotten audience exactly what it had been missing. According to Stallone, Sheridan tapped into something Hollywood had long ignored: an audience eager for stories rooted in Middle America.