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Police Seek Help ID’ing 2 Suspects in Venice Attack
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
Police sought the public’s assistance Thursday in identifying two suspects who assaulted a tourist in Venice, leaving him with a laceration on his head. Officers responded around 12:35 a.m. Friday to Speedway and Washington Boulevard on reports of an unconscious man suffering from a cut to the right side of his head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.