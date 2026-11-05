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Arkansas Rice Leaders Talk Concerns With Boozman
7 days ago
Leaders from Riceland Foods and Producers Rice Mill met recently with U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Arkansas) to discuss challenges facing Arkansas rice farmers. The roundtable meeting in Stuttgart addressed rising imports, weak farm economics, escalating production costs and the need for stronger federal support to sustain the domestic rice industry and rural communities that depend on it, according to a press release.
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