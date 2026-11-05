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Cedars-Sinai Experts Share Rheumatology Research at Top Meeting
By Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,2 days ago
Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists from the Kao Autoimmunity Institute will present new research on autoimmune and rheumatologic diseases at ACR Convergence 2026, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual scientific meeting, Nov. 6-11 in Orlando, Florida. Presentations will explore advances in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of a wide range of...