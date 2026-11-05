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DHS reports the death of an infant associated with the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin
7 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is saddened to report the death of an infant associated with the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin. This is the first death of this kind reported in Wisconsin since 1990. The coroner listed the immediate cause of death as measles. To protect the privacy of the family and the child, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death.