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Road rage incident leads to rollover crash and arrest on North Market Street
By Crystal Webb,7 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Shreveport woman was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Tuesday following a road rage incident that ended in a multi-vehicle collision. Shreveport Police Department officers arrested Carmen Paul, 44, of Shreveport, after an investigation into a crash involving a Chevrolet Cruze and a pickup truck. The incident began on Interstate 220 and concluded near the 2100 block of North Market Street.
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