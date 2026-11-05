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Delano City Council discusses city code review for 2027
By Robert Hopwood,7 days ago
The Delano City Council discussed plans last week at its workshop meeting to review the city code in 2027 and make ordinances easier to find online. City staff at the Oct. 27 meeting told the council that Delano last comprehensively updated its code in 2009. Staff said they would incorporate past amendments into the code, work with the city attorney on revisions and bring sections of the code to the council for review throughout 2027.