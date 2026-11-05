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Jungle Jim’s helps answer, 'What’s for Dinner, Bob?' with Halloween fun and seasonal finds
By WKRC,8 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local 12’s Bob Herzog visited Jungle Jim’s International Market in Fairfield to check out last-minute Halloween finds and festive treats. He explored the market’s colorful candy displays, looked at Halloween-themed desserts and joined in a pumpkin-carving activity. The visit shows some of the seasonal options shoppers can find as they prepare for Halloween.
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