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Rejuvenated Morgan Rielly Brings Maple Leafs Value Despite Changes
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Morgan Rielly has bounced back from an uncertain offseason and a reduced role, becoming a more productive two-way presence for Toronto. His recent surge—eight points in seven games—has him on pace for 60 points and making his $7.5 million salary look like better value. Coaches and teammates also credit his professionalism and support for younger and new players.