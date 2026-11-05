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Alec Bradley Thirty Years Toro | Cigar Review
By William Cooper,7 days ago
Today, we review the Alec Bradley Thirty Years in a Toro. As the name suggests, this cigar commemorates 30 years of the Alec Bradley brand. Alec Bradley was founded back in 1996, and for many years the company was a partnership between Alan Rubin and Ralph Montero. In 2023, the company was sold to Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) and integrated into the Forged Cigar Company portfolio.