undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delano High School continues with Hennepin Arts’ Spotlight Education
By Robert Hopwood,7 days ago
Delano High School is among 107 schools across Minnesota participating in Hennepin Arts’ Spotlight Education program this school year. The program connects high school theater students with theater professionals through production assessments, workshops and other learning opportunities. Participating schools receive constructive feedback and formal recognition, while students develop skills in collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.