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Could Nikita Kucherov Follow Martin St. Louis’ Rangers Path?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Nikita Kucherov has reportedly requested a trade amid a contract standoff with Tampa Bay, raising the possibility that the Rangers could benefit as they did when Martin St. Louis sought a way out in 2014. But Kucherov remains in the lineup, and Lightning GM Julien BriseBois has signaled he won’t meet the winger’s demands. Tampa Bay can keep its star for a playoff run, then decide whether to trade his rights or let negotiations continue.