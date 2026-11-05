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Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California statement on the 2026 election as results continue to be tallied
By Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Special to LassenNews.com,8 days ago
As results from the 2026 midterm elections continue to be tallied across the country, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) celebrates the energy and turn out of voters exercising their fundamental right to make their voices heard. This election is a reminder of the power of our democracy in...
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