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Jaguars Reveal Plans for Bhayshul Tuten Usage in Week 9
By Parker Hurley,8 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was considered a true game-time decision after not practicing all week due to an ankle and foot injury. However, not only will Tuten be active for the Jaguars’ Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Jaguars plan to give him a normal, if not heavy, workload, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.