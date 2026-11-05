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Frisco ISD Student Pulled From Natatorium Pool, Rushed to Hospital
By Nate Simmons,8 days ago
Bruce Eubanks Natatorium — Reported Site of Student Pool Incident. A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning and rushed to a hospital after fire crews responded to what officials described as a possible drowning. The student's parents were notified as emergency responders worked to get the child medical care.