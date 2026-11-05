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After Texas’ blue wave, San Antonio councilman pushes for study legalizing cannabis
By Diego Medel,7 days ago
With Democrats poised to take power in Austin and across the state after Tuesday’s blue wave, San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) wants the city to build an economic case for state and federal lawmakers to explore legalization of marijuana. The councilman filed a council consideration request Thursday seeking...
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