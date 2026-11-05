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REA Launches 37 Mini-Grid Projects in Zamfara for 18.8MW Power
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,3 days ago
The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria has officially commenced the development of 37 mini-grid projects across various communities in Zamfara State, a move designed to significantly boost access to clean and reliable electricity in underserved areas. These projects are slated to add a combined capacity of 18.8 megawatts (MW) to the national grid, marking a critical step in Nigeria’s rural electrification drive.
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