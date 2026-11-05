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NVRH Awarded Grant to Expand NEK Prosper! to Newport Area
By notchfm,2 days ago
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has been awarded a grant to work with North Country Hospital and other long-standing regional partners on expanding NEK Prosper! to include the Newport Health Service Area. The grant supports collaborative planning and sustainable partnerships through the Rural Northern Border Region Network Planning (RNBR-NP) Program. The expansion of NEK Prosper!, the St. Johnsbury Health Service Area’s Accountable Community for Health, will bring together healthcare, behavioral health, and social service organizations across Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties to establish shared governance, infrastructure, and a long-term sustainability plan. Extensive community engagement will be central to this effort, ensuring that diverse community voices are represented, local needs and priorities inform decision-making, and residents and partners have meaningful opportunities to shape the future of this regional collaboration.
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