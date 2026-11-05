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Sheffield Weighs Three Options for Route 122 Sidewalk Through Village
By notchfm,2 days ago
SHEFFIELD — Sheffield officials are weighing three options for adding a sidewalk along Route 122 through the village, with preliminary estimates ranging from about $400,000 for a basic sidewalk to a more expensive design that could include a separate footbridge over Millers Run. Consultants from Fuss & O’Neill presented the alternatives to the Select Board on Oct. 7 as part of a state-funded scoping study examining pedestrian access between Berry Hill Road, Chesley Hill Road and Millers Run School. The grant funding the study expires in February. The presentation marks another step in a project identified as a priority in Sheffield’s 2025 Town Plan.