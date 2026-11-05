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Commanders offensive line preparing for challenge from Rams defensive front
8 days ago
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams ' defensive line can be a massive challenge for opposing offensive lines. And that's without Myles Garrett. The star defensive end returned to practice this week and looks on track to return after missing the past seven games with an injury. Against a talented front, the Commanders ' offensive line will have their hands full in trying to slow down Los Angeles' pass rush.