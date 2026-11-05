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Common Sense Radio: Education Reform, Tax Policy and Housing Costs with Robert Letovsky
By notchfm,4 days ago
Thursday, November 5, 2026, Common Sense Radio, with Bill Sayre, weekdays, 11 o’clock till Noon. Robert Letovsky, Professor Emeritus of Business at St. Michael’s College, joins Bill to discuss three key public policy issues — reforming education to control costs and improve test scores; the effect of tax policy on migration among the States of people and capital; and the role of regulatory burden in the cost and availability of housing.
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