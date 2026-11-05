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Mt. Eustis Ski Hill Plans New Trails Ahead of New Littleton Lease
By notchfm,2 days ago
LITTLETON — As they prepare to enter into a new lease with the town, the directors of the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill are making longer-term plans to add new trails and, at some point, lighting for winter nights. In 2015, after being dormant for three decades, the historic ski hill that sits on 33 acres of town-owned land and offers a rope tow, reopened under a nonprofit organization, with the goal of providing a fun activity at low cost to youth and families. At the Select Board’s Oct. 26 meeting, several directors presented the terms of the next lease, which is being negotiated in consultation with the Littleton Parks and Recreation commissioners. The three-year lease, which is being finalized and has been reviewed by town legal counsel, comes out of a warrant article approved by residents at the March town meeting in a 917-135 vote.