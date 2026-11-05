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How Respiratory Therapists Help Kids With Asthma
8 days ago
Hear From Dr. Cindy Salm Bauer, Division Chief and Medical Director of Allergy and Immunology, Phoenix Children’s. Have you ever stepped outside and seen a hazy orange sky and wondered if the air is safe to breathe? For families of kids with asthma or allergies, that question comes up more often than you might think. In this episode of Voices of Vital Care, host Nohelani Graf sits down with Dr. Cindy Salm Bauer, division chief and medical director of allergy and immunology at Phoenix Children’s, to talk about wildfire smoke, ozone, dust and pollen.