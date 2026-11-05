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Firefighter brotherhood bands together to aid North Royalton, Broadview Heights after firefighter’s death
By Drayton Charlton-Perrin,8 days ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from 33 stations have been covering shifts in North Royalton and Broadview Heights after Monday’s fire that left a community without 36-year-old Ryan Milligan. The departments hope to ease the workload and allow local firefighters impacted by the tragedy to heal. Broadview Heights...