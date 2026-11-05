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Jeff Hurd widens narrow lead over Dwayne Romero in Colorado’s 3rd CD
By Ernest Luning,8 days ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd widened his lead over Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero Thursday as more results were posted in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. By 4 p.m. Thursday, Hurd led Romero by 6,197 votes — a margin of 1.88 percentage points — in a race still too close to call, flipping the advantage Romero held by wider margins on election night as counties reported early vote totals.